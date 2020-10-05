First Lady Cathy Justice, WVDACH inviting artists to create ornaments for this year’s Artistree

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – First Lady Cathy Justice and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History are inviting West Virginia artists of all ages to create and submit hand-crafted ornaments to be displayed on a Christmas tree at the West Virginia Culture Center.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary as a First Lady Initiative, the 2020 Artistree will honor West Virginia healthcare workers who have served on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, artists are asked to celebrate a healthcare worker by designing an ornament in their honor.

“Dedicating an ornament to a healthcare worker you know is a special way to show your appreciation through art and honor them for everything they do,” said First Lady Cathy Justice.

Ornaments must be hand-crafted and suitable for hanging on a tree. Size and weight should be taken into consideration.

Submissions must be mailed to:

Elizabeth Yeager

West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History, The Culture Center

1900 Kanawha Blvd. East, Charleston, WV 25305

ATTN: Artistree.

The deadline for submitting ornaments is Friday, November 20, 2020. The submission form and additional details can be downloaded at http://www.wvculture.org/arts/artistree/2020ArtistreeProspectus.pdf.

Participating artists will also be featured in the 2020 Artistree catalog. For more information, please contact Elizabeth Yeager at 304-558-0240 or Elizabeth.A.Yeager@wv.gov.