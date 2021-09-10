GLEN JEAN, WV (WOAY) – Five thousand rubber ducks will be released on Saturday at the Summit Bechtel Reserve! Adopt yours TODAY at unitedwayswv.org for your chance to win and visit the Adventure On! Festival this weekend.

“The Summit reached out to us and asked us to be a part of this event, and it just worked out perfectly,” says Trena Dacal, Executive Director of The United Way of Southern West Virginia.

Every rubber duck adopted supports the partner agencies of The United Way of Southern West Virginia. It costs $5 each to take part in the race.

“All proceeds from any of our fundraisers stay locally within Southern West Virginia so we’re just happy when people support us by buying a duck,” Dacal says.

Dozens of food vendors will be on site and the weather will be beautiful.

The Rubber Ducky Dash is at 1:00pm Saturday afternoon at Goodrich Lake. The first duck to make it across the finish line will win the grand prize of $4,000. The second place duck wins $1,000 and third place wins an adventure package courtesy of the Summit.

For more information on The Southern West Virginia Rubber Ducky Dash, visit unitedwayswv.org or rubberduckydash.com.

Related