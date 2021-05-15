First ever Rim to Rim 10K race held in New River Gorge National Park and Preserve

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Active Southern West Virginia partnered with Adventures on the Gorge to bring the first annual Rim to Rim 10K Race that tested the endurance of the 400 and something participants as they made the challenging trek from one end of the New River Gorge to the other. And while the scenery along the way may be magnificent, the race itself is no easy task.

“It starts at the top of the New River Gorge, runners ran down 3 miles crossed Fayette Station Bridge and ran up 3 miles, so there’s a lot of gradience on this course, it’s very challenging for them to finish the second half of the race,” says executive director of Active Southern WV, Melanie Seiler.

A 6.2-mile-long race altogether, the trek may be a challenging one, but the views of the beautiful New River Gorge and the experience of getting to participate in the first-ever 10K in the newest national park and preserve seems to make it all worth it.

“We’re really excited that this race is the first designated race event in the new national park and really happy to be able to show it off and that this can be a great recreational national park,” Seiler says.

The race finished up at the Rim-side pool at Adventures on the Gorge, where the participants were greeted with an overlook photo opportunity and a catered breakfast courtesy of the resort. And everyone seemed quite happy with themselves for making it over the finish line.

“It’s nice to get something accomplished before going into work,” says one of the race participants. “It’s a beautiful spring day outside so it’s nice to just get out and get some exercise.”

Everyone who participated in the race was given a medal for finishing, and then 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place awards were given to men and women participants in different age groups. But winner or not, the Rim to Rim 10k is a rewarding opportunity that all the participants share in.

Active Southern West Virginia will also be hosting the Bridge Day 5K coming up this October, and registration for that will open on June 1.

