First ever motorcycle memorial ride to be held for a good cause, honoring a cherished member of the community

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – In honor of a cherished member of the community, Keith Von Scio, an inaugural memorial motorcycle ride will be held in his name.

Von Scio died in a motorcyle accident on April 23, 2019. A long-time friend of Von Scio and the owner of Calacino’s Pizzeria in Beckley, Jeff Weeks plans to host the memorial ride this Saturday, August 27.

It will start at Calacino’s at 1 p.m., with registration beginning at noon. The ride will go through Lewisburg and Rainelle before making its way back to the restaurant.

Beyond just a memorial ride, the event is also a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House.

“Another friend of ours had a grand-daughter who they lost but their family utilized Ronald McDonald House while they were going through that and they’ve always kind of been a big supporter of those, and we already do a Hospice benefit in my mom’s memory, so we wanted to do something for Ronald McDonald House, as well,” says Weeks.

The cost of the ride is $20 for a single rider and $25 for a couple.

All of the proceeds will go to the Ronald McDonald House. Pizza will be served after the ride.

