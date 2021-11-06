First-ever food truck festival held in Ansted

ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – The town of Ansted is hosting their first-ever “Street Eats,” a festival centering around food trucks and tents right on downtown Main Street. ‘Deez Eatz,’ an authentic Soul and Jamaican food tent are the first ones to arrive at the festival, as they prepare to serve up some of their signature Jamaican Rolls and award-winning chili. And the owner of Deez Eatz, Ronelle Weeks, is always ready to come to events like this one to introduce his unique flavor to the local communities.

“It’s a good feeling, every time people see me at a different event they say they remember me at this event and that my food is so good, it makes you feel good, it makes you want to keep doing it,” says Weeks. “It’s a lot of work but it’s worth it in the end.”

Ansted is pushing to be able to host a community event every month or at least every other month, and they plan to have an even bigger Street Eats event again in the Spring.

