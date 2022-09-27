First-ever Breast Cancer Awareness formal to be held at the Historic Black Knight Country Club

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The City of Beckley will be recognizing the worldwide Breast Cancer Awareness Month coming up this October.

Hosted by a local Beckley doctor and the CEO OF World Health Mission, Dr. Olu Sangodeyi, MD, Tiaras and Ta-Tas! will be held this Friday, September 30 at 6 p.m. at the Historic Black Knight Country Club.

It’s a formal event for both women and men, and it will include a fashion show, a silent auction, and music by DNS Entertainment, a DJ service of Beckley. A brief presentation about the importance of Breast Cancer prevention, detection, and treatment will also be given.

The proceeds from the event will go to the mobile mammography unit, Bonnie’s Bus, and the local non-profit, Beckley Health Right.

“I think this event is really important for Raleigh County because many individuals are impacted by Breast Cancer in their family or may be at risk themselves, and regular screening is not something that’s very widespread in Raleigh County, so this is just bringing awareness to kind of kick off October,” Peer Recovery Support Specialist and Program Development for WIN WV, Amanda Hammons says.

Donations for these organizations can be made at the event or made out to World Health Mission Inc., 104 Florida Avenue, Beckley, WV. The donations are tax-deductible.

You can call (681)-368-3330 for more information.

