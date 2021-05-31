First annual Memorial Day event held in downtown Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – A free community Memorial Day event hosted by Community Connections, Princeton Renaissance Theatre, and Honor Flight was held at Dick Copeland Town Square on Mercer Street in downtown Princeton.

The event included a presentation by Montcalm High School’s JROTC program, performances by local musicians, and guest speakers including Doc Atwell from Star 95 and the Marine Core League.

“We could not ask for nicer weather today,” says Carin Prescott, development director of Community Connections. “We just hope that people come out and join us and celebrate together, just have some great comradery, listen to some great music, and be a part of this wonderful holiday.”

The event also included refreshments and raffles, and overall it was a great day to make a new Princeton tradition.

