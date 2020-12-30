Fireworks sales up ahead of New Year’s Eve

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Although the 4th of July is the biggest holiday for fireworks, New Year’s Eve makes for a good sales week as well.
The West Virginia Fireworks Outlet says many families have bought fireworks for the upcoming holiday. Since there aren’t many events scheduled due to COVID-19, some are buying fireworks to put on their own show at home.
“With everything going on and everyone staying home, we have a lot of people that want to do a small show at their house and stay together,” said sales associate Angela Wolfard. “The little fire crackers and everything, we sell a lot of those and we do a lot of mortars. [We also sell] the big finale cakes like the Maximum Insanity.”
Some areas have fireworks ordinances in effect, so be sure to check with your local government before your New Year’s Eve celebrations.
