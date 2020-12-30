Fireworks sales up ahead of New Year’s Eve

By
Kassie Simmons
-

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Although the 4th of July is the biggest holiday for fireworks, New Year’s Eve makes for a good sales week as well.

The West Virginia Fireworks Outlet says many families have bought fireworks for the upcoming holiday. Since there aren’t many events scheduled due to COVID-19, some are buying fireworks to put on their own show at home.

“With everything going on and everyone staying home, we have a lot of people that want to do a small show at their house and stay together,” said sales associate Angela Wolfard. “The little fire crackers and everything, we sell a lot of those and we do a lot of mortars. [We also sell] the big finale cakes like the Maximum Insanity.”

Some areas have fireworks ordinances in effect, so be sure to check with your local government before your New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

