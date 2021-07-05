Fire stations stay on guard for potential fireworks calls

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Fireworks safety is talked about every year around the Fourth of July weekend, but it’s for a good reason.

Every year around the holiday and in the following weeks, the number of injuries and fires caused by fireworks is higher than any other time throughout the year. Because of this, safety becomes a number one concern.

Beckley Fire Captain Eddie Wills says that people being negligent is a leading cause of fireworks accidents. He says one common mistake is improper disposal.

“Catch the materials in the trash can on fire, which could catch the siding on fire and before you know if you have a fire in the attic,” Wills said.

The Fourth of July weekend is the most dangerous time of the year for fireworks by a huge margin, severely overshadowing even the New Years holiday.

In 2018, more than 15,000 injuries involving fireworks happened on the Fourth of July weekend, while only 1,500 happened on New Years.

Despite this, the Beckley Fire Department didn’t see any major calls involving fireworks.

“We ran our typical slate of calls over the weekend, and I’m happy to report we hadn’t had any fireworks-related incidents.”

The easiest way to stay safe is to always ensure you have someone sober at your gathering to make sure things go smoothly. As well, always make sure to keep a good distance between the fireworks and yourself and any structures. When disposing of fireworks, always douse them in water for at least an hour beforehand.

