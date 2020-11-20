Fire departments saves woman’s life

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – On Nov. 11, Oak Hill Fire Department along with other fire departments responded to a structure fire in Whipple that ended up saving a woman’s life.

Upon arrival, authorities found a woman laying on her bedroom floor with third degree burns. Fire crews managed to rescue the woman and transport her to Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill. Later she was transported to a burn unit in Huntington and is expected to survive.

“It was very rewarding because it was a lot of teamwork. From the teams who made the entry to the engine operators to the department that was shuttling water to the site, it was because all of that team work this lady’s life was saved,” Oak Hill Fire Chief Tim Richardson said.

