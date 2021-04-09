Fire Department provides update on restaurant fire

PIPESTEM, WV (WOAY) – The Pipestem Volunteer Fire Department provided an update on yesterday’s fire at Brandon’s BBQ and Grille.

According to the Fire Chief, the call came in around 1:44 PM for a structure fire at the restaurant. The first unit on scene reported lots of fire on the backside of the building near the kitchen area.

“From all indications, it looks like the fire was probably started in around the refrigeration units for the walk-in freezer and cooler that was located at the rear of the kitchen,” said Chief of the Pipestem Volunteer Fire Department Butch Mansfield. “On the outside of the building actually. But it appears that the fire started right in around the electrical there on the refrigeration units.”

Chief Mansfield also said that most of the damage was in the kitchen and back of the building, but some smoke and heat damage did occur in the dining area.

Related