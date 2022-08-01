Finalists chosen for WV School Service Personnel of the Year

Charleston, WV (AP): Ten finalists have been chosen for the West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year award. The School Service Personnel of the Year and Teacher of the Year will be announced on September 13 at a ceremony in Charleston.

The finalists are:

Michelle Clarke, Harrisville Elementary School

Susan Clark, Warm Springs Middle School

Jeff Coleman, John Marshall High School

Marketta Crum, Beale Elementary School

Wendy Dodson, Jefferson County Schools

Melissa Fuller, Huff Consolidated Elementary and Middle School

Jessica Grose, Hodgesville Elementary School

Glenna Johnston, Peterson-Central Elementary School

Kaare Mejias, Martinsburg North Middle School

Hannah Rexrode, Mineral County Schools

