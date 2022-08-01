Finalists chosen for WV School Service Personnel of the Year

Charleston, WV (AP): Ten finalists have been chosen for the West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year award. The School Service Personnel of the Year and Teacher of the Year will be announced on September 13 at a ceremony in Charleston.
The finalists are:
Michelle Clarke, Harrisville Elementary School
Susan Clark, Warm Springs Middle School
Jeff Coleman, John Marshall High School
Marketta Crum, Beale Elementary School
Wendy Dodson, Jefferson County Schools
Melissa Fuller, Huff Consolidated Elementary and Middle School
Jessica Grose, Hodgesville Elementary School
Glenna Johnston, Peterson-Central Elementary School
Kaare Mejias, Martinsburg North Middle School
Hannah Rexrode, Mineral County Schools
