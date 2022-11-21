FEMA COVID 19 reimbursement exceeds $4 billion in Mid Atlantic States

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provided over $4 billion to Region 3 states and the District of Columbia for costs related to saving lives and protecting communities from COVID-19.

Region 3 includes Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Local partners, state partners, school districts, other public entities, and specific private nonprofits received the funds.

The purpose of the federal funding is to reimburse costs associated with emergency protective measures via FEMA’s Public Assistance program.

Eligible applicants include states, federally recognized tribal governments, U.S. territories, local governments, and specific private nonprofit organizations.

Emergency protective measures include patient testing, purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE), and patient care.

Further reimbursement covered costs associated with storing, handling, transporting, distributing, and administering vaccines.

As of October, West Virginia University has received $9,566,079.98 for COVID-19 testing and distribution of public health information.

However, FEMA has provided $365,125,360.24 to the Mountain State to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

