Feeding Program teams up with Hinton Elementary to feed students

HINTON, WV (WOAY)- To help feed children during the pandemic, a Hinton church expanded its weekend feeding program to children throughout the week.

First United Methodist Church in Hinton’s Yummy bag food program started 5 years ago as a weekend food program. Since the pandemic, the Church has teamed up with Hinton Area Elementary School to provide snacks and drinks in addition to the meals the school is providing.

“We had to change, of course, like everything else. We provide it during the week for kids who come to school, they can take it home when they need it or remote families can pick it up with the school meals,”

If you would like to support the program, you can visit their website.