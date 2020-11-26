Feeding pets from the Thanksgiving table

Kassie Simmons
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – As you gather around the dinner table tonight, its important to keep your furry friend in mind.

As much as you may want to give your pet its own plate, some Thanksgiving foods aren’t safe for dogs or cats. Unless your vet has told you otherwise, it’s best to keep the Thanksgiving feast to yourself.

“Generally, across the board, stick to their diet,” said Dr. Matthew Faulkner, a veterinarian at Fayette Veterinary Hospital. “We have so many dogs and cats with dietary sensitivities that if they get gravy, stuffing or cranberry salad, we’re in for a major, hemorrhagic gastroenteritis, which is the worst inflammatory bowel you can think of.”

If you can’t help but give in to the puppy dog eyes, chicken and turkey are usually safe options since most pet foods have a similar base ingredient. Be sure to stay away from heavily spiced or seasoned foods like stuffing and any toxins like chocolate-based desserts.

