Federal disaster declaration approved for Fayette and McDowell counties

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – President Joe Biden approves federal disaster declaration for McDowell and Fayette County following the severe storms over the summer.

The White House announced the president’s approval Tuesday for federal assistance for communities hit by storms in McDowell County in July and Fayette County in August.

Heavy rains damaged homes, bridges, and roads in both counties.

In Fayette County, flooding washed out a public service district’s sewage collection system serving Mount Olive Correctional Center.

