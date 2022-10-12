FDA authorizes updated COVID-19 booster for children ages 5 and older

Washington, DC (WOAY) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the updated COVID-19 booster for children ages five and up.

Children 5 and older are eligible for the Pfizer booster, while the Moderna booster is safe for six and older. In addition, FDA reports children can receive the booster at least two months after their primary series or separate booster dose.

The updated booster protects against omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, which currently make up most of the COVID-19 infections in the U.S. The FDA authorization makes the bivalent booster available to over 216 million Americans.

Related