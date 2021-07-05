Fayetteville sees visitation boost over holiday weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – One town in our area sees huge visitation numbers over the holiday weekend.

Fayetteville hosted events all weekend celebrating the Fourth of July, with people from in and out of town packing the streets. The Fayetteville Visitor Center saw close to 160 guests on Saturday alone, it’s biggest weekend crowd of the summer.

“It has been huge this past weekend,” said Fayetteville Visitor Center Executive Director Tabitha Stover. “Last year, we took a pause, but even compared to years past. I think everyone has just been tired of being cooped up. We saw a really big increase in travel and tourism in our town. A lot more visitation.”

Stover added that Fayetteville was prepared for its largest gathering of the year and it was good to say visitation back up.

