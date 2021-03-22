Fayetteville PK-8 participates in “Cereal Box Challenge” to spread kindness

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – One Fayette County school takes an extra initiative in encouraging kindness for its students.

Fayetteville PK-8 participates in the cereal box domino run. Students help line up donated cereal boxes throughout the hallways to be knocked over in a domino format. The boxes knocking each other over represents kindness connecting to others.

“It’s just basically like how one thing connects to another,” said Fayetteville PK-8 Community and Schools Psych Coordinator Heather Pack. “So how my kindness can connect to you and connect to the next person. Also about energy. So it’s a stem lesson as well. We wanted to do that for our school, because our community gives back to us so much, we wanted to give back to them.”

All of the donated cereal boxes from the challenge will be passed on to local food banks.