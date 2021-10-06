Fayette Institute of Technology students hired as tutors

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – High school students who want a career in teaching are well on their way to making it happen.

Four students from Fayette Institute of Technology are being hired as tutors and will be working with kids in the third, fourth and fifth grades from New River Intermediate.

But before being eligible to work as tutors, the high schoolers have to finish a two year program teaching them strategies and learning skills needed to be successful as teachers.

Senior Class President of Careers in Education Ashton Petitt said, “I know my other classmates, this is the first experience for them. This is a really nice and interesting way to get out there and get our experience to be able to help people in the process.”

Fayette Institute of Technology teacher Sherry McDaniel says the partnership is ideal for not only her students, but the elementary as well.

