Fayette Institute of Technology teams up with local food center for a Christmas food drive

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Food insecurity and hungry bellies–it’s a problem that often goes unnoticed throughout the community, especially during the holidays when students are home from school, and families try to afford everything the season’s festivities demand.

Staff and students at the Fayette Institute of Technology are helping to find a solution as Christmas approaches.

“This year we wanted to inspire others to give,” says Loretta Moses, a business student at FIT.

“Our school as a whole came together and decided that we wanted to help those in need this year, especially because of COVID and everything going on, not everybody has the resources they need,” she says.

For the last 10 years, the Technology Institute has been donating food to the Fayette County Emergency Food Center to be distributed to food pantries throughout Fayette County during the Christmas season. It’s a need that seems to be growing every year.

“There’s a lot of people in need, and it just seems like every year we have more and more in need,” says Terry Sizemore, Assistant Director of the Fayette County Emergency Food Center.

During Thanksgiving, the Food Center gathered a total of 275 food boxes with around $75 worth of non-perishable food items in each. Assistant Director Terry Sizemore says it was easily over $20,000 given to the cause just in one day.

“In the 13 years I’ve been here, I come because I want to work for God and do his work, and he says feed the hungry, take care of the poor,” Sizemore says.

The Fayette County Emergency Food Center helps to feed thousands of families throughout the area every Monday and Friday.

They can always use more donations, so if you would like to help out, you can reach them at (304) 574-3733, or by visiting their Facebook page.

Related