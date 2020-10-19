Fayette County woman facing animal cruelty charges

By
Tyler Barker
-

GLEN JEAN, WV (WOAY) – A Fayetteville woman is in jail facing animal cruelty charges.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, they responded to an apartment in Glen Jean after Angela Skeens had been evicted. When deputies entered the apartment, animal urine and feces were discovered on the floor. Two cats were found in the bedroom, no litterbox or food was found for the animals.

Skeens is facing two counts of animal cruelty charges.  She is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 2,000 dollar bond.

Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR