Fayette County woman facing animal cruelty charges

GLEN JEAN, WV (WOAY) – A Fayetteville woman is in jail facing animal cruelty charges.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, they responded to an apartment in Glen Jean after Angela Skeens had been evicted. When deputies entered the apartment, animal urine and feces were discovered on the floor. Two cats were found in the bedroom, no litterbox or food was found for the animals.

Skeens is facing two counts of animal cruelty charges. She is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 2,000 dollar bond.