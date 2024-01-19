Fayette County woman charged with child neglect

PAX, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County deputies have charged a woman for allegedly neglecting her child.

Utility workers found a toddler on the side of the road alone without shoes or a jacket on Jan. 19.

The workers couldn’t find the house where the child walked from. Deputies eventually were able to track down the child’s mother, and Child Protective Services took custody of the child.

Mackenzie B. Ewing has been charged with gross child neglect creating a risk of substantial injury or risk. She is awaiting further court proceedings.

