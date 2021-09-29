Fayette County Vaccine Clinic

Fayette County, WV (WOAY) The Fayette County Health Department has set three Vaccine Clinics for Thursday and Friday. Here is the Centers for Disease Control guidance for boosters. Anyone who is six-months post primary Pfizer series that is/has one of the following:

1) over 65 or Long term care facility resident should

2) 50-64 with medical condition should

3) 18-49 with medical condition may

4) frontline workers at risk may

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

10:00am to 3:00pm

Lewis Center, Oak Hill

Last names A-M

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

4:30pm to 7:00pm

Smithers, Valley Pk-8

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2021

10:00am TO 3:00pm

Lewis Center, Oak Hill

Last names N-Z

First and second dose of the Pfizer vaccines will also be available.

