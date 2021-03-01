Fayette County students return to school five days per week

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – All Fayette County students opting for in person learning attended school in person today for the first time this school year.

The Board of Education has approved students returning to school for five days of in person learning. Despite moving to the yellow on the color coding map this weekend, students will be allowed to attend in person unless the county moves into the out of the gold.

“Overall, it feels good,” said Fayette County Schools’ Superintendent Gary Hough. “I was out in some buildings this morning with students. I watched that enthusiasm. We were dealing with some parking at a high school level, because they weren’t used to having the full load back. We haven’t had that happen. Other than that, it’s been a good day.”

Fayette County schools were on a two-hour delay Monday, but plan for a normal start time on Tuesday.