Fayette County Sheriff’s trying to locate missing juvenile

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is currently attempting to locate a runaway juvenile in the Mount Hope area.

14 year old Edith Milam, left her home on Wednesday in Mount Hope. She is 5-06 tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. She may be in the company of 18 year Imani Willis.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.