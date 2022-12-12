Fayette County Sheriffs seek public’s assistance in finding runaway juvenile

Mount Hope, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the community’s help in locating a runaway teen.

Deputies received a call on December 11 at 9:00 AM reporting 17-year-old Takya Johnson had left her residence on Monroe Street in Mount Hope.

Johnson was last seen wearing a long sleeve shirt and red Grinch pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-4216 or Fayette County OEM at 304-574-3590.

