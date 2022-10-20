Fayette County Sheriffs recognize 2022 Incite Hope award recipients

Fayette County, WV (WOAY) – Sheriff Mike Fridley and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office congratulates the 2022 recipients of the Incite Hope award presented by representatives of the Women’s Resource Center.

The award is dedicated to recognizing the work of multiple agencies in battling domestic violence and providing support services for victims.

Recipients include:

Corporal Michael Sifers, Deputy First Class Brian Fernandez, and Deputy Sheriff Larissa Roles (Fayette County Sheriff’s Department)

Sergeant Stan Casey (Fayetteville Police)

Corporal C.L. Mollohan (West Virginia State Police)

Corporal Ty Hogan (Oak Hill Police Department)

Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr.(Fayette Prosecutors Office)

Tonya Berry, CPS Worker (Fayette County DHHR)

Chris Nelson, Esq., Staff Attorney(Legal Aid of West Virginia)

