Fayette County Sheriff’s Department welcome their newest K9

Fayette County, WV (WOAY) – Sheriff Mike Fridley welcomes Fayette County’s newest K9 officer, Ulkan, a 16-month-old German Short-Haired Pointer.

K9 Ulkan comes to West Virginia from Shallow Creek Kennels in Pennsylvania to work with handler, Cpl K. Spears.

K9 Ulkan will replace K9 Java as the department’s explosives detection dog who will retire this weekend following her final assignment on Bridge Day.

Sheriff Mike Fridley credits donations from Fayette County Board of Education and the National Park Service to the new officer’s arrival.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department looks forward to all of K9 Ulkan’s good work and wish him a long, successful career.

Related