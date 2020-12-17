Fayette County Sheriff’s Department thanks community for generosity

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department was able to deliver gifts, thanks to the generosity of many citizens around the County.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says it is overwhelming how many people have donated holiday gifts to The Giving Tree project at the Sheriff’s Department. There are 14 people that fall under the Sheriff’s conservatorship supervision. All of these people will be receiving gifts provided by so many wonderful people in Fayette County. There are so many gifts in fact that there is actually a surplus. The extra gifts will be delivered to various assisted living homes in and around Fayette County.

“We would like to thank everyone who provided support for The Giving Tree project this year. You have helped put a smile on many faces including mine.”

Thank you and Merry Christmas!