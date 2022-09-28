Fayette County Sheriff’s Department seeking community’s help searching for missing person

Fayette County, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s help searching for a missing man. Witnesses report last seeing Patrick R. Baker, 33 of Oak Hill, in the late afternoon on September 26. He was reportedly leaving a residence on Clay Street off Gatewood Road.

Baker is about 5 foot 7 inches tall, 165 pounds, with ear-length brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in a tie dye shirt, black jeans, and white and red Jordan’s. If seen or located, please contact the Fayette County Authorities at 304-574-3590.

Related