Fayette County Sheriff’s Department in ‘Movember’ challenge for Breast Cancer Patient

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is putting a fun spin on raising money for a good cause.

The department is participating in the month-long ‘Movember’ challenge, growing beards to raise money and awareness for a local resident with breast cancer. The department has done “No Shave November” in the past, but is excited about the new cause for this year’s challenge.

“This year, if you have a beard you’ve got to pay to keep the beard,” said Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley. “If you don’t have a beard, you pay to have a beard. It’s a good fundraiser. It’s a little competition among all of the deputy sheriffs here to see who has the nicest beard. Our donation will be made to a local person this year.”

The department will be raising money for ‘Movember’ throughout the rest of the month and you can donate through the department to help the cause.

