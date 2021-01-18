Fayette County Schools vaccinates over 500 employees

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Over the past couple weeks Fayette County Schools has been vaccinating their employees.

The school system was able to vaccinate over five hundred employees in the past two weeks. The hope is that once the employees receive their second dose of the vaccine that schools will be able to bring students back five days a week.

“We’ve adjusted looking at our first semester and are trying to do things just a little bit better second semester knowing that we’re still in the situation we find ourselves in,” said Superintendent Gary Hough. “We have high hopes that hopefully by the end of February into the first of March we will have that second dosage done and be able to get students back on a full time basis.”

Superintendent Hough also said he was pleased at how well the vaccine distribution for employees went.