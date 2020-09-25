Fayette County Schools urging students to participate in meal pickup program

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Schools are urging all parents and students to come pick up their meal packs .

If the students are learning remotely next week, there will be pickup on Thursday for virtual and remote learners.

Child Nutrition Director Andrew Pense says it is crucial for students to come pick them up for not only their wellbeing but for funding purposes as well. He says these meals are made for all students regardless of income.

“We need children to come in from around Fayette County and pick up these meal packs so that we can sustain and improve our programs,” he said. “If you want to see better food in schools, come pick up meal packs now so that we can do that later.”

Here is the full schedule for pickup for remote and virtual learners if Fayette County is in remote learning:

Thursdays: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at all schools except for the Oak Hill campus whose schedule follows:

Oak Hill Middle: 10 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

New River Intermediate: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

New River Primary: 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Oak Hill High School: 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

They will also have pickup times from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the following locations:

Mt. Hope Fire Dept.

Kelly’s Corner at Pax

Church of God in Kincaid

Old Beckwith School

Old Gatewood School

Dollar General at Danese

Adena Village

Old Falls View School

IF Fayette County is in blended learning, students will eat at school when they are there and then take home meals for the days they are not.

For virtual students, there pickup times will be the following on Thursdays:

New River Intermediate: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

New River Primary: 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Oak Hill Middle: 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Oak Hill High School: 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Fayetteville PK-8: 4:00 to 5:30 p.m.

Midland Trail High School: 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Ansted Elementary: 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Valley PK-8: 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Divide Elementary: 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Meadow Bridge Elem./High School: 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Gauley Bridge Elementary: 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.