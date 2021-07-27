Fayette County Schools strengthens relations with local media heading into 2021-2022 school year

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – One county’s school system holds a luncheon to facilitate media relations with its staff ahead of the coming school year.

Fayette County Schools invited school leaders and local media outlets to a lunch to discuss coverage of schools with the 2021-2022 year approaching. Superintendent Gary Hough feels that strengthening these relationships is important at all levels.

“I think it’s important to our general public to know what’s happening in Fayette County Schools,” Hough said. “I think Fayette County Schools wants that information to go out. I don’t think there needs to be question marks. I think sometimes, misinformation causes more problems than if we just directly give that information, whether we’re happy with that information or not happy, to let the general public know what’s going on.”

We are pleased to report that NewsWatch Reporter Jake Karalexis did in fact clear his plate at today’s lunch.

