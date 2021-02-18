Fayette County Schools cancels classes Thursday for the first time in 2021

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Schools made the decision on Wednesday night to cancel all instruction throughout the county on Thursday.

The Board of Education was on a call with the National Weather Service for 30 minutes on Wednesday night, which led to the decision. This is the first time in 2021 that the county has fully canceled a day of school.

“Our decision was to go to ‘closed’ versus remote because they were talking about a great deal of possible power outages,” said Fayette County Schools’ Superintendent Gary Hough. “We didn’t want our students worrying about getting their assignments done. Trying to get on with no power, no internet. Purely, due to the ice and snow situation, we could lose a lot of that.”

Fayette County is currently scheduled to have its normal day of remote learning on Friday.