Fayette County residents see more vaccines distributed

SMITHERS, WV (WOAY) – Roughly 300 people were due to receive their COVID-19 vaccine this Friday.

This clinic was for first-round doses for people in the age range of 65 and up.

According to the Administrator of the Fayette County Health Department, they focused this clinic up north to give people in the Montgomery and Smithers area a chance to get vaccinated.

“We’ve decided we would focus here in the Smithers area, and we’ve just gone through the waiting list working with our partners,” Administrator Teri Harlan said.

This week they received 300 Pfizer vaccines to give out. The health department is asking people to sign up for their vaccine using the state’s new Everbridge system.

After signing up, residents who qualify will eventually be contacted by their local health department to attend a clinic. These clinics are made possible only because of a huge network of volunteers.

“We’re gonna work hard at it. Each week we’ll have an allotment of vaccines. And we’re working with all of our partners. Montgomery General Hospital, New River Health, Rainelle Medical Center, Cabin Creek. We’re all working together to try and make sure we take care of all of our patients here in Fayette County.”

After this first dose, residents will be contacted in three weeks to receive their second. Afterwards they will receive the full benefits of the vaccine.

“We are finally seeing light at the end of this long, dark tunnel. This is a way to protect against this deadly virus. And so the more people we get vaccinated, the closer we are to protecting our community. I encourage folks if they have any questions about the vaccine to please feel free to call us.”

The health department is working steadily through their vaccine waitlist of roughly 900 people.