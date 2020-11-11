Fayette County resident honors local veterans with photo display

ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – For this Veterans Day, an Ansted Community member is honoring vets by creating a public photo display of Fayette County residents who served the country.

Ansted resident Libby Lucas is finding a creative way to honor local veterans. For the past few years, the local Wal-Mart has collected hundreds of photos of local veterans. This year, Wal-Mart decided to scan the photos and go digital. Libby came up with the idea to use the hard copies to create a photo display at Ansted City Hall.

“I brought the pictures to Patricia Breeden, who always helps me. They let me put them through town last year and people started bringing more,” Lucas said.

With the help of her sister Lynn and City Hall employee Patricia Breeden more than 100 veterans from Fayette County are included in the display.

“These are veterans that are from Fayette County. They are all in one way or another from Fayette County.”

Lucas says she hopes this display will serve as a reminder to honor our local heroes.

“We need to take the time to thank them for everything that they have done for us. This is such a small thing, but we just want to let them know we love them and we appreciate them.”

Libby Lucas encourages all Fayette county residents to stop by Ansted city hall to see the display.