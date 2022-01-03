Fayette County prepares for candidate filing for the 2022 primary elections

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – It’s a new year and also a new round of selecting candidates for the 2022 primary elections in West Virginia, which is set to take place on May 10. But, the filing for these candidates is just right around the corner, starting January 10 and lasting until January 29.

“Anyone who is looking to run for an office here in the county or even at the state level will need to file those candidacy papers and pay their filing fee for that race,” says Michelle Holly, Fayette County Clerk.

But, with the boundary changes being made throughout the recent redistricting process means that more significant changes are to follow during the candidate filing process due to the new single-member delegate districts.

And the boundaries are changing throughout a few different candidate races, most significantly, the House of Delegate races, but the State Senate, the County Commission, and the Board of Education’s races are also seeing some changes, as well.

“It’s just important for people to understand whether or not they’re eligible to run in a certain race because of where they live,” she says. “And since they’re such big changes it’s good for potential candidates to look now and decide if they want to run for County Commission or if they want to run for Board of Education, or if one of those other races.”

And, to be more transparent, the Fayette County Clerk’s Office has put a lot of the details behind the new candidate race changes online.

Holly says that people interested in filing for a race candidacy should go to the Secretary of State’s website, which offers a guide for the candidates in the upcoming 2022 elections, as well as shows a map detailing the new House of Delegate’s and State Senate’s lines throughout West Virginia.

You can find the 2022 candidate guide by visiting the Secretary of State on the web.

And, if you’re considering running for a race in Fayette County and need more information on the process, you can call (304)-574-4325.

