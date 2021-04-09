Fayette County Park to hold kids trout derby

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Park will be holding its third annual kid’s trout derby on Saturday, April 17th. A thousand individual trout is expected to be placed in the pond at the park and each child will be able to take home approximately two that they catch that day. The derby will be broken down into groups from ages 3 to 14, starting with the first age group and adding another group into the competition every half an hour.

The sheriff’s department will also be there grilling hot dogs and the DNR is expected to come to give a brief safety speech to the kids. Registration will begin at 8:30 AM that day followed immediately after with fishing at 9 AM.

Related