Fayette County Park hosts kids fishing derby

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Park hosted its 3rd annual kid’s trout derby which included nearly 140 participants. Last week the park placed 925-pounds of trout from the Mountaineer Trout Farm into the pond, giving it enough time to make sure the fish were hungry for when the kids came. Each child was allowed to take up to four fish home with them, and it turned out to be a successful day of catching trout.

“I think it was a great day, we had a really good turnout,” says park director Wayne Workman. “We had a lot of competition with other events going on in the area, for youth soccer and spring turkey season is coming for youth, so for us to have around 140 kids I think we did fairly well.”

Because of the success of the event, the park expects to have another kid’s trout derby next year, as well.

Related