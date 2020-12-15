Fayette County Park add new pieces to Chirstmas light display

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Park has been spreading holiday cheer with its drive-thru lights display, and now the park has added even more pieces to its collection.

The park has added Snoopy, Woodstock and the world famous Leg Lamp from the Christmas Story Movie. The park has also changed the location of the concessions and added more options to the menu including Cotton Candy and Hot Coco.

“I feel like these changes will bring back a lot of these memories for people that are older especially seeing Snoopy and The Care Bears. Seeing these pieces will brighten their day,” Park Assistant Angel Duncan said.

If you would like to visit the light display, the last day for concessions is Dec. 26th and the last day for the Christmas lights is Dec. 30th.