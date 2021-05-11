Fayette County High Schools to hold in person graduations next week

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – One county is preparing for in person high school graduations.

Meadow Bridge, Oak Hill and Midland Trail High Schools are set to graduate their seniors next Saturday. After not being able to hold in person graduations last year, all three are scheduled to have family and friends safely in attendance.

“Meadow Bridge High School’s is at 10:00 in the morning,” said Fayette County Schools’ Superintendent Gary Hough. “Followed by Midland Trail’s at 1:30. Followed by Oak Hill High’s at 6:30. All the same day, we’ll be graduating our students. Of course, we’re going to ask parents to social distance in the stands. We’re going to be outside, providing that opportunity so that we do prevent anything from happening.”

Hough adds that social distancing protocols will be in place for all three graduations.

