Fayette County Health Department Vaccine Clinics

Pfizer has been approved for their application for amendment for vaccinating the 12-15 year old age group. New River Health Association and Rainelle Medical Center will be partnering to vaccinate at School Based Health Sites. (NRHA – Oak Hill Complex, Valley Complex, RMC-Midland Trail Complex, Meadow Bridge Complex). Vaccines will also be available this week at Fayette County Health Department events as walk-ins Saturday 10-2 in tandem with Fayette County Youth Soccer at the Oak Hill Complex by the Soccer Concession Stand).

Upcoming FCHD Vaccine Events—walk in’s welcome for first or second doses at ANY event!

5/15 10am-2pm at Oak Hill complex by the Soccer Concession Stand mobile

5/19 11am-1pm at Minden at Community Center (mobile)

5/20 9am-Noon at Lewis Christian Community Center in Oak Hill

5/27 9am-Noon at Lewis Christian Community Center in Oak Hill

5/28 11am-Noon at Babcock State Park (mobile)

1pm-2:00pm at Hawks Nest State Park (mobile)





Related