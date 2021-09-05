Fayette County Health Department reports COVID-19 outbreak following Oak Leaf Festival

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A weekend festival leads to a COVID-19 outbreak in Fayette County.

The Fayette County Health Department reports several of the worker and volunteers at the 2021 Oak Leaf Festival have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the department, those who attended the festival on Saturday should consider themselves exposed to the virus. The department is asking that those people self-monitor for symptoms and take advantage of free testing opportunities.

The Health Department continues to ask the community to get vaccinated, social distance, wash hands and wear face masks in public.

Related