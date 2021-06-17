Fayette County Farmer’s Market highlights local vendors as tourism increases

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Local vendors have seen a huge success at the Fayette County Farmer’s Market.

Vendors at the weekly market sell a variety of products, ranging from maple syrup to honey, and even micro greens. They started up for the season back in May and have so far seen a huge turnout each week.

One vendor says they think tourism has played a big role in its development.

“It’s amazing with the influx of tourism,” said Nathan Tweeddale, owner of Livi’s Greens. “In Fayetteville we get almost as many tourists as we do locals. I think having the new designation as a national park is bringing more tourists and it’s bringing more money.”

The farmer’s market meets every Thursday in Oak Hill next to the DHHR, and every Saturday in Fayetteville at the courthouse lot.

Related