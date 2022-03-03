Fayette County Farm to School holds pop-up farmer’s market at New River Intermediate

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Farm to School program came to New River Intermediate Thursday for a pop-up farmer’s market.

It’s one of the many pop-up markets they will be holding as they make their way around to every public school in the county throughout the month of March. The produce was completely free to the students, and they were given tokens to trade in for fresh fruits and vegetables.

An Americore coordinator of the program, Kathryn Eckman says it’s a beneficial way to fight food insecurity and promote healthier eating in the area.

“Fayette County has had problems with food insecurity, especially getting healthy foods into people’s diets, so anything we are able to do to get more healthy foods into the kids and their family’s diets is awesome,” Eckman says.

The produce was provided by Crooks Brother’s Farms and the tokens and bags the students used were donated by the WVU Extension program.

