Fayette County elementary school students take part in county-wide spelling bee

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Four student representatives from each of the elementary schools across Fayette County came out to the Calvary Baptist in Oak Hill for the county-wide spelling bee.

Consisting of grades 4 to 8, the students put their spelling skills to the test in front of a set of judges, and members of the JROTC program at Fayette Institute of Technology also came out to help with the event and give their support to the students.

“It gives them a great chance to do public speaking, it gives them a chance to use some of their skills, to shine in the curricular areas,” says Dawn Dooley, Director of Elementary Schools and Assessment for Fayette County Schools.

“I think that it sets a good example for the kids to help out the community,” says Kenneth Howe, Sgt. Major of the JROTC program at FIT.

The winners of the county spelling bee will move on to the state spelling bee.

First, second, and third-place trophies were given out to the winners, along with each student getting a free t-shirt for participating.

