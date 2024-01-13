Fayette County delegate named chair of House committee

FAYETTEVILLE, WV – A local delegate has been appointed to chairman of an important committee in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Del. Tom Fast (R-Fayette) is the new chairman of the Judiciary Committee. He takes over for Moore Capito, who resigned from the house to focus on his run for governor.

Fast was previously the vice chairman. He was first named vice chair in 2020.

“Tom is not only a well-respected attorney in his private life, but he also has a reputation for asking the kinds of detailed questions that help us create effective laws,” House Speaker Roger Hanshaw said. “And with Delegate Kelly’s perspective from his background in law enforcement, I know that committee will continue to do the deliberative, heavy lifting it’s become known for.”

