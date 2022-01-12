Fayette County continues work on comprehensive plan

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Comprehensive Plan is a 10-year roadmap for projects the county wants to work on. The county commission, in partnership with the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, has been planning this roadmap for months.

According to Fayette County Commissioner John Brenemen, much of the process involved taking public comment from local residents, and what they’re concerned about.

“We want to make sure we have the community comments where we collected all the information from the community,” Brenemen said. “The major ones were housing, the trash in some areas, making sure we get internet out to all the areas and communities within the county.”

Elements of the comprehensive plan include how they’ll approach specific issues like transportation, infrastructure, land use and more. The whole point is to provide a guideline of how the county will approach issues and development in the future.

“Make sure we’ve got the correct points in that we want to bring up. Especially like housing, transportation, recreation.”

According to the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, the plan will also involve an increased emphasis on outdoor recreation, tourism and small business development. This is largely fueled by the recent designation of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

In the near future, some initial rough drafts of the comprehensive plan will be made by the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, and then presented to the Fayette County Commission for review.

